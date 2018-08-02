Mahindra Logist standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 877.66 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 877.66 837.63 810.91 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 877.66 837.63 810.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 57.56 56.89 51.80 Depreciation 3.25 3.48 2.69 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 783.06 746.83 735.73 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.79 30.43 20.70 Other Income 2.85 0.47 1.71 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.64 30.90 22.41 Interest -- 0.04 0.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.64 30.86 22.37 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 36.64 30.86 22.37 Tax 13.00 10.91 8.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.64 19.95 14.36 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.64 19.95 14.36 Equity Share Capital 71.14 71.14 71.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.32 2.80 -- Diluted EPS 3.31 2.79 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.32 2.80 -- Diluted EPS 3.31 2.79 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited