you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 06:25 PM IST

Mahindra Logist standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 877.66 crore

Mahindra Logistics has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 877.66 crore and a net profit of Rs 23.64 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Mahindra Logistics has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 877.66 crore and a net profit of Rs 23.64 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 810.91 crore and net profit was Rs 14.36 crore.
Mahindra Logist shares closed at 581.60 on August 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 24.15% returns over the last 6 months and 35.41% over the last 12 months.
Mahindra Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 877.66 837.63 810.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 877.66 837.63 810.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.56 56.89 51.80
Depreciation 3.25 3.48 2.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 783.06 746.83 735.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.79 30.43 20.70
Other Income 2.85 0.47 1.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.64 30.90 22.41
Interest -- 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.64 30.86 22.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.64 30.86 22.37
Tax 13.00 10.91 8.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.64 19.95 14.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.64 19.95 14.36
Equity Share Capital 71.14 71.14 71.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.32 2.80 --
Diluted EPS 3.31 2.79 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.32 2.80 --
Diluted EPS 3.31 2.79 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 06:10 pm

tags #Diversified #Mahindra Logist #Mahindra Logistics #Results

