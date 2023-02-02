Mahindra Logist Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.04 crore, up 16.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Logistics are:Net Sales at Rs 1,140.04 crore in December 2022 up 16.79% from Rs. 976.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.84 crore in December 2022 up 2305.71% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.94 crore in December 2022 up 74.39% from Rs. 42.40 crore in December 2021.
Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2021.
|Mahindra Logist shares closed at 466.00 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.50% returns over the last 6 months and -20.01% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,140.04
|1,195.40
|976.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,140.04
|1,195.40
|976.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|1.07
|5.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.82
|-1.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|73.96
|75.20
|71.99
|Depreciation
|43.38
|41.24
|34.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|997.28
|1,055.62
|859.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.42
|23.09
|6.17
|Other Income
|5.14
|2.04
|1.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.56
|25.13
|7.69
|Interest
|11.54
|10.02
|6.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.02
|15.11
|1.07
|Exceptional Items
|2.70
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|21.72
|15.11
|1.07
|Tax
|4.88
|3.87
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16.84
|11.24
|0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|16.84
|11.24
|0.70
|Equity Share Capital
|71.97
|71.96
|71.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.34
|1.56
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|2.33
|1.56
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.34
|1.56
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|2.33
|1.56
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited