Mahindra Logist Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.04 crore, up 16.79% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,140.04 1,195.40 976.15 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,140.04 1,195.40 976.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 1.07 5.00 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.82 -1.15 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 73.96 75.20 71.99 Depreciation 43.38 41.24 34.71 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 997.28 1,055.62 859.43 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.42 23.09 6.17 Other Income 5.14 2.04 1.52 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.56 25.13 7.69 Interest 11.54 10.02 6.62 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.02 15.11 1.07 Exceptional Items 2.70 -- -- P/L Before Tax 21.72 15.11 1.07 Tax 4.88 3.87 0.37 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.84 11.24 0.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.84 11.24 0.70 Equity Share Capital 71.97 71.96 71.86 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.34 1.56 0.10 Diluted EPS 2.33 1.56 0.10 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.34 1.56 0.10 Diluted EPS 2.33 1.56 0.10 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited