English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Live: Budget impact: How it will affect your portfolio
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mahindra Logist Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.04 crore, up 16.79% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Logistics are:Net Sales at Rs 1,140.04 crore in December 2022 up 16.79% from Rs. 976.15 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.84 crore in December 2022 up 2305.71% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.94 crore in December 2022 up 74.39% from Rs. 42.40 crore in December 2021.
    Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2021.Mahindra Logist shares closed at 466.00 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.50% returns over the last 6 months and -20.01% over the last 12 months.
    Mahindra Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,140.041,195.40976.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,140.041,195.40976.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--1.075.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.82-1.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost73.9675.2071.99
    Depreciation43.3841.2434.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses997.281,055.62859.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.4223.096.17
    Other Income5.142.041.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.5625.137.69
    Interest11.5410.026.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.0215.111.07
    Exceptional Items2.70----
    P/L Before Tax21.7215.111.07
    Tax4.883.870.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.8411.240.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.8411.240.70
    Equity Share Capital71.9771.9671.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.341.560.10
    Diluted EPS2.331.560.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.341.560.10
    Diluted EPS2.331.560.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited