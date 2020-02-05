Mahindra Logist Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 858.01 crore, down 8.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 858.01 crore in December 2019 down 8.61% from Rs. 938.82 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.77 crore in December 2019 down 17.65% from Rs. 19.15 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.86 crore in December 2019 up 20.6% from Rs. 34.71 crore in December 2018.

Mahindra Logist EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.69 in December 2018.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 417.00 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.00% returns over the last 6 months and -11.23% over the last 12 months.