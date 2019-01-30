Mahindra Logist Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 938.82 crore, up 20.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 938.82 crore in December 2018 up 20.91% from Rs. 776.44 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.15 crore in December 2018 up 37.28% from Rs. 13.95 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.71 crore in December 2018 up 33.71% from Rs. 25.96 crore in December 2017.

Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.96 in December 2017.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 498.05 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.15% returns over the last 6 months and 2.97% over the last 12 months.