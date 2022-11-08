Mahindra Logist Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,326.33 crore, up 30.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,326.33 crore in September 2022 up 30.15% from Rs. 1,019.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.19 crore in September 2022 up 31.22% from Rs. 9.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.94 crore in September 2022 up 36.45% from Rs. 51.99 crore in September 2021.

Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2021.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 538.00 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.56% returns over the last 6 months and -23.64% over the last 12 months.