Mahindra Logist Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,326.33 crore, up 30.15% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,326.33 crore in September 2022 up 30.15% from Rs. 1,019.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.19 crore in September 2022 up 31.22% from Rs. 9.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.94 crore in September 2022 up 36.45% from Rs. 51.99 crore in September 2021.

Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2021.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 538.00 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.56% returns over the last 6 months and -23.64% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra Logistics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,326.33 1,199.90 1,019.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,326.33 1,199.90 1,019.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.07 5.50 2.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.82 0.44 -1.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 83.00 78.95 75.72
Depreciation 43.55 40.90 32.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,175.49 1,049.30 892.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.04 24.81 17.21
Other Income 3.35 3.09 1.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.39 27.90 19.17
Interest 10.74 8.93 6.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.65 18.97 12.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.65 18.97 12.34
Tax 4.74 5.33 3.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.91 13.64 9.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.91 13.64 9.29
Minority Interest 0.89 -0.27 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.61 -0.39 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.19 12.98 9.29
Equity Share Capital 71.96 71.94 71.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 1.88 1.37
Diluted EPS 1.69 1.87 1.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 1.88 1.37
Diluted EPS 1.69 1.87 1.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:22 pm
