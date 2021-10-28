Mahindra Logist Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,019.11 crore, up 22.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,019.11 crore in September 2021 up 22.41% from Rs. 832.51 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.29 crore in September 2021 down 37.98% from Rs. 14.98 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.99 crore in September 2021 up 14.09% from Rs. 45.57 crore in September 2020.

Mahindra Logist EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.09 in September 2020.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 692.00 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)