Mahindra Logist Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,072.68 crore, up 10.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,072.68 crore in March 2022 up 10.13% from Rs. 974.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2022 down 2.78% from Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.65 crore in March 2022 up 19.37% from Rs. 50.81 crore in March 2021.

Mahindra Logist EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in March 2021.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 476.85 on April 25, 2022 (NSE)