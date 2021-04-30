MARKET NEWS

Mahindra Logist Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 974.00 crore, up 19.99% Y-o-Y

April 30, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 974.00 crore in March 2021 up 19.99% from Rs. 811.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2021 up 30.63% from Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.81 crore in March 2021 up 23.57% from Rs. 41.12 crore in March 2020.

Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2020.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 550.40 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.88% returns over the last 6 months and 109.72% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra Logistics
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations974.001,046.75811.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations974.001,046.75811.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost70.9079.8275.55
Depreciation26.0824.3022.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses856.94913.97698.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0828.6615.98
Other Income4.651.763.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.7330.4219.09
Interest5.605.465.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.1324.9613.43
Exceptional Items-2.75----
P/L Before Tax16.3824.9613.43
Tax3.976.563.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.4118.409.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.4118.409.80
Minority Interest0.05-0.01--
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.12-0.14-0.17
Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.5818.259.63
Equity Share Capital71.6771.6671.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.762.551.36
Diluted EPS1.742.531.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.762.551.36
Diluted EPS1.742.531.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra Logist #Mahindra Logistics #Results
first published: Apr 30, 2021 01:50 pm

