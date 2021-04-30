Mahindra Logist Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 974.00 crore, up 19.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 974.00 crore in March 2021 up 19.99% from Rs. 811.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2021 up 30.63% from Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.81 crore in March 2021 up 23.57% from Rs. 41.12 crore in March 2020.

Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2020.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 550.40 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.88% returns over the last 6 months and 109.72% over the last 12 months.