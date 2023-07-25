English
    Mahindra Logist Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,293.22 crore, up 7.78% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,293.22 crore in June 2023 up 7.78% from Rs. 1,199.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.55 crore in June 2023 down 165.87% from Rs. 12.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.81 crore in June 2023 up 5.83% from Rs. 68.80 crore in June 2022.

    Mahindra Logist shares closed at 398.05 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.34% returns over the last 6 months and -17.28% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra Logistics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,293.221,272.511,199.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,293.221,272.511,199.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.390.015.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.830.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.1698.1378.95
    Depreciation54.4655.2540.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,127.041,109.821,049.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.178.4724.81
    Other Income6.183.833.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.3512.3027.90
    Interest17.7816.938.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.57-4.6318.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.57-4.6318.97
    Tax8.87-4.835.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.300.2013.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.300.2013.64
    Minority Interest-0.090.21-0.27
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.16-1.23-0.39
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.55-0.8212.98
    Equity Share Capital72.0471.9871.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.19-0.111.88
    Diluted EPS-1.19-0.111.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.19-0.111.88
    Diluted EPS-1.19-0.111.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

