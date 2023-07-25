Mahindra Logist Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,293.22 crore, up 7.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,293.22 crore in June 2023 up 7.78% from Rs. 1,199.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.55 crore in June 2023 down 165.87% from Rs. 12.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.81 crore in June 2023 up 5.83% from Rs. 68.80 crore in June 2022.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 398.05 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.34% returns over the last 6 months and -17.28% over the last 12 months.