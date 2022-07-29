Mahindra Logist Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,199.90 crore, up 37.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,199.90 crore in June 2022 up 37.39% from Rs. 873.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.98 crore in June 2022 up 42.64% from Rs. 9.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.80 crore in June 2022 up 46.6% from Rs. 46.93 crore in June 2021.

Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in June 2021.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 474.00 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.31% returns over the last 6 months and -22.59% over the last 12 months.