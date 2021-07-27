Mahindra Logist Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 873.36 crore, up 112.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 873.36 crore in June 2021 up 112.78% from Rs. 410.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.10 crore in June 2021 up 154.69% from Rs. 16.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.93 crore in June 2021 up 7854.24% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2020.

Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.21 in June 2020.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 601.35 on July 26, 2021 (BSE)