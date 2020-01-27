App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8cr

Total income also fell to Rs 85 crore during the third quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 137.37 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
 
 
Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd reported a 91 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 1.81 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit stood at Rs 20.58 crore in the year ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income also fell to Rs 85 crore during the third quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 137.37 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Mahindra Lifespace MD and CEO Sangeeta Prasad said, "we are delighted with the successful launch of Happinest Kalyan, which strengthens the hypothesis that a right product with right location is always attractive."

Close

The company plans to launch new projects in Mumbai and Pune this quarter, she added.

"The subdued investment sentiments in the economy has adversely impacted industrial land lease volumes," Prasad said.

On operational front, Mahindra Lifespace achieved sales of Rs 196 crore (0.26 million sq ft) in residential business (excluding cancellation at Luminare).

The company's development footprint spans 25.3 million sq ft of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities; and over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters across four locations.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the Mahindra Group.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 04:10 pm

tags #Business #Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd #Results

