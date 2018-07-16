Mahindra Lifespace Q1 PAT may dip 10.4% YoY to Rs. 9.5 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Mahindra Lifespace to report net profit at Rs. 9.5 crore down 10.4% year-on-year (down 42.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 27.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 45.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 79.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 26.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 43.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.