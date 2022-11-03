 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra Life Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore, up 468.46% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore in September 2022 up 468.46% from Rs. 6.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.99 crore in September 2022 down 364.88% from Rs. 4.30 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.61 crore in September 2022 down 891.67% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021. Mahindra Life shares closed at 404.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.73% returns over the last 6 months and 42.73% over the last 12 months.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations36.9510.656.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations36.9510.656.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.8918.5320.64
Depreciation2.562.331.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses56.4424.5114.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-39.94-34.72-30.02
Other Income14.7761.5226.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.1726.80-3.59
Interest2.060.941.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-27.2325.86-5.20
Exceptional Items--57.64--
P/L Before Tax-27.2383.50-5.20
Tax-7.246.87-0.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.9976.63-4.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.9976.63-4.30
Equity Share Capital154.58154.53154.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.294.96-0.28
Diluted EPS-1.294.93-0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.294.96-0.28
Diluted EPS-1.294.93-0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

