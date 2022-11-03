Mahindra Life Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore, up 468.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore in September 2022 up 468.46% from Rs. 6.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.99 crore in September 2022 down 364.88% from Rs. 4.30 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.61 crore in September 2022 down 891.67% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021.
|Mahindra Life shares closed at 404.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.73% returns over the last 6 months and 42.73% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.95
|10.65
|6.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.95
|10.65
|6.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.89
|18.53
|20.64
|Depreciation
|2.56
|2.33
|1.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.44
|24.51
|14.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-39.94
|-34.72
|-30.02
|Other Income
|14.77
|61.52
|26.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.17
|26.80
|-3.59
|Interest
|2.06
|0.94
|1.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-27.23
|25.86
|-5.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|57.64
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.23
|83.50
|-5.20
|Tax
|-7.24
|6.87
|-0.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.99
|76.63
|-4.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.99
|76.63
|-4.30
|Equity Share Capital
|154.58
|154.53
|154.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|4.96
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|4.93
|-0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|4.96
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|4.93
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited