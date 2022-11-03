Mahindra Life Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore, up 468.46% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 36.95 10.65 6.50 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 36.95 10.65 6.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.89 18.53 20.64 Depreciation 2.56 2.33 1.31 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 56.44 24.51 14.57 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -39.94 -34.72 -30.02 Other Income 14.77 61.52 26.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.17 26.80 -3.59 Interest 2.06 0.94 1.61 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -27.23 25.86 -5.20 Exceptional Items -- 57.64 -- P/L Before Tax -27.23 83.50 -5.20 Tax -7.24 6.87 -0.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.99 76.63 -4.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -19.99 76.63 -4.30 Equity Share Capital 154.58 154.53 154.18 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.29 4.96 -0.28 Diluted EPS -1.29 4.93 -0.28 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.29 4.96 -0.28 Diluted EPS -1.29 4.93 -0.28 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited