    Mahindra Life Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore, up 468.46% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore in September 2022 up 468.46% from Rs. 6.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.99 crore in September 2022 down 364.88% from Rs. 4.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.61 crore in September 2022 down 891.67% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021.

    Mahindra Life shares closed at 404.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.73% returns over the last 6 months and 42.73% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.9510.656.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.9510.656.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.8918.5320.64
    Depreciation2.562.331.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.4424.5114.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-39.94-34.72-30.02
    Other Income14.7761.5226.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.1726.80-3.59
    Interest2.060.941.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-27.2325.86-5.20
    Exceptional Items--57.64--
    P/L Before Tax-27.2383.50-5.20
    Tax-7.246.87-0.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.9976.63-4.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.9976.63-4.30
    Equity Share Capital154.58154.53154.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.294.96-0.28
    Diluted EPS-1.294.93-0.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.294.96-0.28
    Diluted EPS-1.294.93-0.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

