Mahindra Life Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore, up 468.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore in September 2022 up 468.46% from Rs. 6.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.99 crore in September 2022 down 364.88% from Rs. 4.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.61 crore in September 2022 down 891.67% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021.