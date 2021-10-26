Mahindra Life Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore, down 26.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore in September 2021 down 26.3% from Rs. 8.82 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.30 crore in September 2021 down 163.7% from Rs. 6.75 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021 down 119.55% from Rs. 11.66 crore in September 2020.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 265.50 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.41% returns over the last 6 months and 203.50% over the last 12 months.