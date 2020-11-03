Mahindra Life Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.82 crore, down 96.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.82 crore in September 2020 down 96.75% from Rs. 271.49 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in September 2020 down 77.36% from Rs. 29.82 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.66 crore in September 2020 down 63.65% from Rs. 32.08 crore in September 2019.

Mahindra Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.31 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.81 in September 2019.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 270.55 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 50.22% returns over the last 6 months and -33.52% over the last 12 months.