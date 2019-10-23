Mahindra Life Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 271.49 crore, up 279.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.49 crore in September 2019 up 279.28% from Rs. 71.58 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.82 crore in September 2019 up 34.99% from Rs. 22.09 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.08 crore in September 2019 down 6.74% from Rs. 34.40 crore in September 2018.

Mahindra Life EPS has increased to Rs. 5.81 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.30 in September 2018.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 425.45 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.02% returns over the last 6 months and -0.67% over the last 12 months.