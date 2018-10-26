Mahindra Life Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 71.58 crore, down 5.52% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 71.58 crore in September 2018 down 5.52% from Rs. 75.76 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.09 crore in September 2018 up 72.71% from Rs. 12.79 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.40 crore in September 2018 up 23.47% from Rs. 27.86 crore in September 2017.

Mahindra Life EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.49 in September 2017.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 413.85 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -7.05% returns over the last 6 months and -11.55% over the last 12 months.