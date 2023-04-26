 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 249.79 crore, up 144.87% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 249.79 crore in March 2023 up 144.87% from Rs. 102.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.68 crore in March 2023 down 59.82% from Rs. 86.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.65 crore in March 2023 up 309.48% from Rs. 20.36 crore in March 2022.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 249.79 174.52 102.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 249.79 174.52 102.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.68 16.12 14.41
Depreciation 2.14 2.63 2.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 259.40 174.19 122.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.43 -18.42 -36.84
Other Income 68.94 10.98 14.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.51 -7.44 -22.51
Interest 2.97 2.54 1.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.54 -9.98 -23.75
Exceptional Items -- 66.73 104.12
P/L Before Tax 37.54 56.75 80.37
Tax 2.86 -3.18 -5.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.68 59.93 86.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.68 59.93 86.31
Equity Share Capital 154.67 154.61 154.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 3.88 5.59
Diluted EPS 2.24 3.86 5.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 3.88 5.59
Diluted EPS 2.24 3.86 5.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited