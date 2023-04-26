Mahindra Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 249.79 crore, up 144.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.79 crore in March 2023 up 144.87% from Rs. 102.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.68 crore in March 2023 down 59.82% from Rs. 86.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.65 crore in March 2023 up 309.48% from Rs. 20.36 crore in March 2022.