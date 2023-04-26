Mahindra Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 249.79 crore, up 144.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.79 crore in March 2023 up 144.87% from Rs. 102.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.68 crore in March 2023 down 59.82% from Rs. 86.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.65 crore in March 2023 up 309.48% from Rs. 20.36 crore in March 2022.

Mahindra Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.59 in March 2022.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 373.10 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.83% returns over the last 6 months and 1.15% over the last 12 months.