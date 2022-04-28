Mahindra Life Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.01 crore, up 145.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.01 crore in March 2022 up 145.75% from Rs. 41.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.31 crore in March 2022 up 403.48% from Rs. 28.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.36 crore in March 2022 up 43.16% from Rs. 35.82 crore in March 2021.

Mahindra Life EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.53 in March 2021.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 369.85 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.14% returns over the last 6 months and 123.45% over the last 12 months.