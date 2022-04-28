 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra Life Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.01 crore, up 145.75% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 102.01 crore in March 2022 up 145.75% from Rs. 41.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.31 crore in March 2022 up 403.48% from Rs. 28.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.36 crore in March 2022 up 43.16% from Rs. 35.82 crore in March 2021.

Mahindra Life EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.53 in March 2021.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 369.85 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.14% returns over the last 6 months and 123.45% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 102.01 4.01 41.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 102.01 4.01 41.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.41 17.28 17.49
Depreciation 2.15 1.30 1.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 122.29 23.14 61.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -36.84 -37.71 -38.83
Other Income 14.33 7.47 1.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.51 -30.24 -37.42
Interest 1.24 1.28 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.75 -31.52 -37.53
Exceptional Items 104.12 -- --
P/L Before Tax 80.37 -31.52 -37.53
Tax -5.94 -7.82 -9.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.31 -23.70 -28.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.31 -23.70 -28.44
Equity Share Capital 154.52 154.49 51.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.59 -1.54 -5.53
Diluted EPS 5.58 -1.54 -5.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.59 -1.54 -5.53
Diluted EPS 5.58 -1.54 -5.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 09:32 am
