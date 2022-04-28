English
    Mahindra Life Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.01 crore, up 145.75% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.01 crore in March 2022 up 145.75% from Rs. 41.51 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.31 crore in March 2022 up 403.48% from Rs. 28.44 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.36 crore in March 2022 up 43.16% from Rs. 35.82 crore in March 2021.

    Mahindra Life EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.53 in March 2021.

    Mahindra Life shares closed at 369.85 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.14% returns over the last 6 months and 123.45% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.014.0141.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.014.0141.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.4117.2817.49
    Depreciation2.151.301.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses122.2923.1461.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-36.84-37.71-38.83
    Other Income14.337.471.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.51-30.24-37.42
    Interest1.241.280.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.75-31.52-37.53
    Exceptional Items104.12----
    P/L Before Tax80.37-31.52-37.53
    Tax-5.94-7.82-9.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities86.31-23.70-28.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period86.31-23.70-28.44
    Equity Share Capital154.52154.4951.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.59-1.54-5.53
    Diluted EPS5.58-1.54-5.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.59-1.54-5.53
    Diluted EPS5.58-1.54-5.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra Life #Mahindra Lifespace Developers #Results
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 09:32 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.