English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mahindra Life Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.65 crore, down 37.56% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.65 crore in June 2023 down 37.56% from Rs. 10.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2023 down 107.16% from Rs. 76.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.81 crore in June 2023 down 209.2% from Rs. 29.13 crore in June 2022.

    Mahindra Life shares closed at 491.00 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.93% returns over the last 6 months and 17.18% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.65249.7910.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.65249.7910.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials127.90----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-115.40----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.5216.6818.53
    Depreciation2.312.142.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.24259.4024.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-46.92-28.43-34.72
    Other Income12.8068.9461.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-34.1240.5126.80
    Interest3.852.970.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-37.9737.5425.86
    Exceptional Items22.91--57.64
    P/L Before Tax-15.0637.5483.50
    Tax-9.572.866.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.4934.6876.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.4934.6876.63
    Equity Share Capital154.93154.67154.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.352.244.96
    Diluted EPS-0.352.244.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.352.244.96
    Diluted EPS-0.352.244.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra Life #Mahindra Lifespace Developers #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!