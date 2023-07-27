Mahindra Life Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.65 crore, down 37.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.65 crore in June 2023 down 37.56% from Rs. 10.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2023 down 107.16% from Rs. 76.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.81 crore in June 2023 down 209.2% from Rs. 29.13 crore in June 2022.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 491.00 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.93% returns over the last 6 months and 17.18% over the last 12 months.