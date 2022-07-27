 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra Life Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.65 crore, down 92.41% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.65 crore in June 2022 down 92.41% from Rs. 140.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.63 crore in June 2022 up 596.95% from Rs. 15.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.13 crore in June 2022 up 252.35% from Rs. 19.12 crore in June 2021.

Mahindra Life EPS has increased to Rs. 4.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.00 in June 2021.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 419.00 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.93% returns over the last 6 months and 73.34% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.65 102.01 140.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.65 102.01 140.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.53 14.41 20.22
Depreciation 2.33 2.15 1.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.51 122.29 144.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -34.72 -36.84 -26.00
Other Income 61.52 14.33 5.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.80 -22.51 -20.54
Interest 0.94 1.24 0.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.86 -23.75 -21.15
Exceptional Items 57.64 104.12 --
P/L Before Tax 83.50 80.37 -21.15
Tax 6.87 -5.94 -5.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 76.63 86.31 -15.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 76.63 86.31 -15.42
Equity Share Capital 154.53 154.52 51.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.96 5.59 -3.00
Diluted EPS 4.93 5.58 -3.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.96 5.59 -3.00
Diluted EPS 4.93 5.58 -3.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:22 pm
