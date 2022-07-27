English
    Mahindra Life Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.65 crore, down 92.41% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.65 crore in June 2022 down 92.41% from Rs. 140.29 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.63 crore in June 2022 up 596.95% from Rs. 15.42 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.13 crore in June 2022 up 252.35% from Rs. 19.12 crore in June 2021.

    Mahindra Life EPS has increased to Rs. 4.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.00 in June 2021.

    Mahindra Life shares closed at 419.00 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.93% returns over the last 6 months and 73.34% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.65102.01140.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.65102.01140.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.5314.4120.22
    Depreciation2.332.151.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.51122.29144.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-34.72-36.84-26.00
    Other Income61.5214.335.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.80-22.51-20.54
    Interest0.941.240.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.86-23.75-21.15
    Exceptional Items57.64104.12--
    P/L Before Tax83.5080.37-21.15
    Tax6.87-5.94-5.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.6386.31-15.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.6386.31-15.42
    Equity Share Capital154.53154.5251.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.965.59-3.00
    Diluted EPS4.935.58-3.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.965.59-3.00
    Diluted EPS4.935.58-3.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:22 pm
