Mahindra Life Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 140.29 crore, up 3591.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.29 crore in June 2021 up 3591.84% from Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.42 crore in June 2021 down 27.65% from Rs. 12.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.12 crore in June 2021 down 53.57% from Rs. 12.45 crore in June 2020.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 741.05 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 90.50% returns over the last 6 months and 261.05% over the last 12 months.