Mahindra Life Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 83.57 crore, down 37.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.57 crore in June 2019 down 37.16% from Rs. 132.99 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.68 crore in June 2019 down 36.4% from Rs. 15.22 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.50 crore in June 2019 down 51.06% from Rs. 25.54 crore in June 2018.

Mahindra Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.96 in June 2018.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 390.60 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.89% returns over the last 6 months and -31.99% over the last 12 months.