Mahindra Life Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 174.52 crore, up 4252.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 174.52 crore in December 2022 up 4252.12% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.93 crore in December 2022 up 352.87% from Rs. 23.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2022 up 83.38% from Rs. 28.94 crore in December 2021.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 174.52 36.95 4.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 174.52 36.95 4.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.12 17.89 17.28
Depreciation 2.63 2.56 1.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 174.19 56.44 23.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.42 -39.94 -37.71
Other Income 10.98 14.77 7.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.44 -25.17 -30.24
Interest 2.54 2.06 1.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.98 -27.23 -31.52
Exceptional Items 66.73 -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.75 -27.23 -31.52
Tax -3.18 -7.24 -7.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.93 -19.99 -23.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.93 -19.99 -23.70
Equity Share Capital 154.61 154.58 154.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.88 -1.29 -1.54
Diluted EPS 3.86 -1.29 -1.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.88 -1.29 -1.54
Diluted EPS 3.86 -1.29 -1.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited