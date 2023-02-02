Mahindra Life Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 174.52 crore, up 4252.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.52 crore in December 2022 up 4252.12% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.93 crore in December 2022 up 352.87% from Rs. 23.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2022 up 83.38% from Rs. 28.94 crore in December 2021.

Mahindra Life EPS has increased to Rs. 3.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in December 2021.

Read More