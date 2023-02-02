English
    Mahindra Life Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 174.52 crore, up 4252.12% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 174.52 crore in December 2022 up 4252.12% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.93 crore in December 2022 up 352.87% from Rs. 23.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2022 up 83.38% from Rs. 28.94 crore in December 2021.

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations174.5236.954.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations174.5236.954.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.1217.8917.28
    Depreciation2.632.561.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses174.1956.4423.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.42-39.94-37.71
    Other Income10.9814.777.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.44-25.17-30.24
    Interest2.542.061.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.98-27.23-31.52
    Exceptional Items66.73----
    P/L Before Tax56.75-27.23-31.52
    Tax-3.18-7.24-7.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.93-19.99-23.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.93-19.99-23.70
    Equity Share Capital154.61154.58154.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.88-1.29-1.54
    Diluted EPS3.86-1.29-1.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.88-1.29-1.54
    Diluted EPS3.86-1.29-1.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
