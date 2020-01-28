Mahindra Life Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.81 crore, down 72.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.81 crore in December 2019 down 72.15% from Rs. 121.39 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.23 crore in December 2019 down 179.36% from Rs. 15.41 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.74 crore in December 2019 down 149.7% from Rs. 21.61 crore in December 2018.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 400.85 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.06% returns over the last 6 months and -1.50% over the last 12 months.