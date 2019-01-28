Mahindra Life Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 121.39 crore, down 16.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.39 crore in December 2018 down 16.11% from Rs. 144.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.41 crore in December 2018 up 16.83% from Rs. 13.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.61 crore in December 2018 down 28.28% from Rs. 30.13 crore in December 2017.

Mahindra Life EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.57 in December 2017.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 410.70 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.49% returns over the last 6 months and -19.62% over the last 12 months.