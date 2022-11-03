Mahindra Life Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.79 crore, up 17.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.79 crore in September 2022 up 17.81% from Rs. 59.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2022 down 218.71% from Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.33 crore in September 2022 down 286.05% from Rs. 18.99 crore in September 2021.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 404.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.73% returns over the last 6 months and 42.73% over the last 12 months.