Mahindra Life Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.79 crore, up 17.81% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 69.79 crore in September 2022 up 17.81% from Rs. 59.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2022 down 218.71% from Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.33 crore in September 2022 down 286.05% from Rs. 18.99 crore in September 2021.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 404.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.73% returns over the last 6 months and 42.73% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 69.79 94.55 59.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 69.79 94.55 59.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.68 21.28 23.27
Depreciation 3.23 2.44 1.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 88.47 105.23 23.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -42.59 -34.40 11.15
Other Income 4.03 22.79 6.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -38.56 -11.61 17.61
Interest 2.49 1.77 5.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -41.05 -13.38 12.19
Exceptional Items -- 33.82 --
P/L Before Tax -41.05 20.44 12.19
Tax -6.74 7.56 10.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -34.31 12.88 1.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -34.31 12.88 1.49
Minority Interest -0.23 -0.29 -6.71
Share Of P/L Of Associates 26.80 62.82 11.74
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.74 75.41 6.52
Equity Share Capital 154.58 154.53 154.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.50 4.88 0.86
Diluted EPS -0.50 4.85 0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.50 4.88 0.86
Diluted EPS -0.50 4.85 0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
