Mahindra Life Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.79 crore, up 17.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 69.79 crore in September 2022 up 17.81% from Rs. 59.24 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2022 down 218.71% from Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.33 crore in September 2022 down 286.05% from Rs. 18.99 crore in September 2021.
Mahindra Life shares closed at 404.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.73% returns over the last 6 months and 42.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|69.79
|94.55
|59.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|69.79
|94.55
|59.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.68
|21.28
|23.27
|Depreciation
|3.23
|2.44
|1.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|88.47
|105.23
|23.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-42.59
|-34.40
|11.15
|Other Income
|4.03
|22.79
|6.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.56
|-11.61
|17.61
|Interest
|2.49
|1.77
|5.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-41.05
|-13.38
|12.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|33.82
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-41.05
|20.44
|12.19
|Tax
|-6.74
|7.56
|10.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-34.31
|12.88
|1.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-34.31
|12.88
|1.49
|Minority Interest
|-0.23
|-0.29
|-6.71
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|26.80
|62.82
|11.74
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.74
|75.41
|6.52
|Equity Share Capital
|154.58
|154.53
|154.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|4.88
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|4.85
|0.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|4.88
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|4.85
|0.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
