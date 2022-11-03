English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mahindra Life Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.79 crore, up 17.81% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.79 crore in September 2022 up 17.81% from Rs. 59.24 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2022 down 218.71% from Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.33 crore in September 2022 down 286.05% from Rs. 18.99 crore in September 2021.

    Mahindra Life shares closed at 404.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.73% returns over the last 6 months and 42.73% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Mahindra Lifespace Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.7994.5559.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.7994.5559.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.6821.2823.27
    Depreciation3.232.441.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses88.47105.2323.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-42.59-34.4011.15
    Other Income4.0322.796.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-38.56-11.6117.61
    Interest2.491.775.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-41.05-13.3812.19
    Exceptional Items--33.82--
    P/L Before Tax-41.0520.4412.19
    Tax-6.747.5610.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-34.3112.881.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-34.3112.881.49
    Minority Interest-0.23-0.29-6.71
    Share Of P/L Of Associates26.8062.8211.74
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.7475.416.52
    Equity Share Capital154.58154.53154.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.504.880.86
    Diluted EPS-0.504.850.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.504.880.86
    Diluted EPS-0.504.850.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra Life #Mahindra Lifespace Developers #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm