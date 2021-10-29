Mahindra Life Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.24 crore, up 92.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.24 crore in September 2021 up 92.46% from Rs. 30.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2021 up 148.91% from Rs. 13.33 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.99 crore in September 2021 up 267.76% from Rs. 11.32 crore in September 2020.

Mahindra Life EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.60 in September 2020.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 275.05 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.37% returns over the last 6 months and 213.20% over the last 12 months.