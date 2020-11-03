Mahindra Life Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.78 crore, down 90.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.78 crore in September 2020 down 90.51% from Rs. 324.47 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.33 crore in September 2020 down 184.53% from Rs. 15.77 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.32 crore in September 2020 down 157.76% from Rs. 19.60 crore in September 2019.
Mahindra Life shares closed at 270.55 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 50.22% returns over the last 6 months and -33.52% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.78
|14.32
|324.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.78
|14.32
|324.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.27
|19.86
|24.09
|Depreciation
|1.77
|1.83
|1.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.47
|14.45
|286.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.73
|-21.82
|12.32
|Other Income
|6.64
|7.77
|5.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.09
|-14.05
|17.69
|Interest
|2.29
|3.65
|2.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.38
|-17.70
|15.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.38
|-17.70
|15.30
|Tax
|1.77
|-4.22
|0.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.15
|-13.48
|14.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.15
|-13.48
|14.63
|Minority Interest
|0.15
|0.52
|0.73
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|3.67
|-7.02
|0.41
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.33
|-19.98
|15.77
|Equity Share Capital
|51.37
|51.37
|51.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.60
|-3.89
|3.08
|Diluted EPS
|-2.59
|3.88
|3.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.60
|-3.89
|3.08
|Diluted EPS
|-2.59
|-3.88
|3.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:11 am