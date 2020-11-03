Mahindra Life Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.78 crore, down 90.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.78 crore in September 2020 down 90.51% from Rs. 324.47 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.33 crore in September 2020 down 184.53% from Rs. 15.77 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.32 crore in September 2020 down 157.76% from Rs. 19.60 crore in September 2019.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 270.55 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 50.22% returns over the last 6 months and -33.52% over the last 12 months.