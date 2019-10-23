Mahindra Life Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 324.47 crore, up 304.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.47 crore in September 2019 up 304.58% from Rs. 80.20 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.77 crore in September 2019 down 61.69% from Rs. 41.16 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.60 crore in September 2019 up 68.53% from Rs. 11.63 crore in September 2018.

Mahindra Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.08 in September 2019 from Rs. 8.02 in September 2018.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 425.45 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.02% returns over the last 6 months and -0.67% over the last 12 months.