 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mahindra Life Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 255.37 crore, up 57.87% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 255.37 crore in March 2023 up 57.87% from Rs. 161.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 99.61% from Rs. 136.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.48 crore in March 2023 up 70.58% from Rs. 42.42 crore in March 2022.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 255.37 186.90 161.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 255.37 186.90 161.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.34 18.87 17.55
Depreciation 3.10 3.43 2.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 264.40 179.45 179.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -30.47 -14.85 -37.93
Other Income 14.89 11.24 -6.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.58 -3.61 -44.67
Interest 3.36 3.29 1.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -18.94 -6.90 -46.20
Exceptional Items -- 33.98 96.84
P/L Before Tax -18.94 27.08 50.64
Tax 3.38 -1.37 -59.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -22.32 28.45 110.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -22.32 28.45 110.35
Minority Interest -0.01 -0.89 -0.84
Share Of P/L Of Associates 22.86 5.65 27.31
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.53 33.21 136.82
Equity Share Capital 154.67 154.61 154.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 2.15 8.92
Diluted EPS 0.03 2.14 8.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 2.15 8.92
Diluted EPS 0.03 2.14 8.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited