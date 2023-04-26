Mahindra Life Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 255.37 crore, up 57.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.37 crore in March 2023 up 57.87% from Rs. 161.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 99.61% from Rs. 136.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.48 crore in March 2023 up 70.58% from Rs. 42.42 crore in March 2022.