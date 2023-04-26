English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost till 30th April.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mahindra Life Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 255.37 crore, up 57.87% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 255.37 crore in March 2023 up 57.87% from Rs. 161.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 99.61% from Rs. 136.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.48 crore in March 2023 up 70.58% from Rs. 42.42 crore in March 2022.

    Mahindra Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.92 in March 2022.

    Mahindra Life shares closed at 373.10 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.83% returns over the last 6 months and 1.15% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations255.37186.90161.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations255.37186.90161.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.3418.8717.55
    Depreciation3.103.432.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses264.40179.45179.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.47-14.85-37.93
    Other Income14.8911.24-6.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.58-3.61-44.67
    Interest3.363.291.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.94-6.90-46.20
    Exceptional Items--33.9896.84
    P/L Before Tax-18.9427.0850.64
    Tax3.38-1.37-59.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-22.3228.45110.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-22.3228.45110.35
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.89-0.84
    Share Of P/L Of Associates22.865.6527.31
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.5333.21136.82
    Equity Share Capital154.67154.61154.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.032.158.92
    Diluted EPS0.032.148.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.032.158.92
    Diluted EPS0.032.148.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra Life #Mahindra Lifespace Developers #Results
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 09:44 am