Mahindra Life Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.76 crore, up 188.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.76 crore in March 2022 up 188.91% from Rs. 55.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.82 crore in March 2022 up 602.28% from Rs. 27.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 42.42 crore in March 2022 down 21.34% from Rs. 34.96 crore in March 2021.

Mahindra Life EPS has increased to Rs. 8.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.30 in March 2021.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 370.60 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.74% returns over the last 6 months and 132.25% over the last 12 months.