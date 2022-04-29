 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra Life Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.76 crore, up 188.91% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 161.76 crore in March 2022 up 188.91% from Rs. 55.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.82 crore in March 2022 up 602.28% from Rs. 27.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 42.42 crore in March 2022 down 21.34% from Rs. 34.96 crore in March 2021.

Mahindra Life EPS has increased to Rs. 8.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.30 in March 2021.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 370.60 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.74% returns over the last 6 months and 132.25% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 161.76 24.34 55.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 161.76 24.34 55.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.55 19.97 20.08
Depreciation 2.25 1.38 1.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 179.89 43.17 73.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -37.93 -40.18 -38.77
Other Income -6.74 8.98 2.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -44.67 -31.20 -36.64
Interest 1.53 1.69 1.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -46.20 -32.89 -38.50
Exceptional Items 96.84 -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.64 -32.89 -38.50
Tax -59.71 -7.98 -5.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 110.35 -24.91 -32.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 110.35 -24.91 -32.67
Minority Interest -0.84 -- 0.55
Share Of P/L Of Associates 27.31 49.77 4.88
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 136.82 24.86 -27.24
Equity Share Capital 154.52 154.49 51.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.92 1.62 -5.30
Diluted EPS 8.88 1.61 -5.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.92 1.62 -5.30
Diluted EPS 8.88 1.61 -5.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
