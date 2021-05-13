Mahindra Life Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.99 crore, down 44.79% Y-o-Y
May 13, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.99 crore in March 2021 down 44.79% from Rs. 101.42 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.24 crore in March 2021 up 87.83% from Rs. 223.90 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.96 crore in March 2021 up 16.86% from Rs. 42.05 crore in March 2020.
Mahindra Life shares closed at 492.75 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.20% returns over the last 6 months and 173.83% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.99
|65.16
|101.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.99
|65.16
|101.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.08
|19.50
|15.86
|Depreciation
|1.68
|1.71
|1.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|73.00
|64.12
|136.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.77
|-20.17
|-53.29
|Other Income
|2.13
|5.03
|9.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.64
|-15.14
|-43.93
|Interest
|1.86
|3.17
|1.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.50
|-18.31
|-45.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-134.59
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.50
|-18.31
|-179.82
|Tax
|-5.83
|1.95
|-4.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-32.67
|-20.26
|-175.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-32.67
|-20.26
|-175.06
|Minority Interest
|0.55
|-1.51
|0.79
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|4.88
|10.58
|-49.63
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-27.24
|-11.19
|-223.90
|Equity Share Capital
|51.38
|51.38
|51.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.30
|-2.18
|-43.60
|Diluted EPS
|-5.35
|-2.15
|-43.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.30
|-2.18
|-43.60
|Diluted EPS
|-5.35
|-2.15
|-43.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited