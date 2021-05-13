MARKET NEWS

Mahindra Life Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.99 crore, down 44.79% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2021
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.99 crore in March 2021 down 44.79% from Rs. 101.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.24 crore in March 2021 up 87.83% from Rs. 223.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.96 crore in March 2021 up 16.86% from Rs. 42.05 crore in March 2020.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 492.75 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.20% returns over the last 6 months and 173.83% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations55.9965.16101.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations55.9965.16101.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.0819.5015.86
Depreciation1.681.711.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses73.0064.12136.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-38.77-20.17-53.29
Other Income2.135.039.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-36.64-15.14-43.93
Interest1.863.171.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-38.50-18.31-45.23
Exceptional Items-----134.59
P/L Before Tax-38.50-18.31-179.82
Tax-5.831.95-4.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-32.67-20.26-175.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-32.67-20.26-175.06
Minority Interest0.55-1.510.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates4.8810.58-49.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-27.24-11.19-223.90
Equity Share Capital51.3851.3851.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.30-2.18-43.60
Diluted EPS-5.35-2.15-43.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.30-2.18-43.60
Diluted EPS-5.35-2.15-43.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra Life #Mahindra Lifespace Developers #Results
first published: May 13, 2021 12:33 pm

