Mahindra Life Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.99 crore, down 44.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.99 crore in March 2021 down 44.79% from Rs. 101.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.24 crore in March 2021 up 87.83% from Rs. 223.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.96 crore in March 2021 up 16.86% from Rs. 42.05 crore in March 2020.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 492.75 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.20% returns over the last 6 months and 173.83% over the last 12 months.