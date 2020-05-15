Mahindra Life Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 101.42 crore, down 56.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.42 crore in March 2020 down 56.71% from Rs. 234.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 223.90 crore in March 2020 down 816.02% from Rs. 31.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 42.05 crore in March 2020 down 302.65% from Rs. 20.75 crore in March 2019.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 182.40 on May 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -53.82% returns over the last 6 months and -50.37% over the last 12 months.