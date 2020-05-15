Mahindra Life Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 101.42 crore, down 56.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 101.42 crore in March 2020 down 56.71% from Rs. 234.27 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 223.90 crore in March 2020 down 816.02% from Rs. 31.27 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 42.05 crore in March 2020 down 302.65% from Rs. 20.75 crore in March 2019.
Mahindra Life shares closed at 182.40 on May 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -53.82% returns over the last 6 months and -50.37% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|101.42
|78.83
|234.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|101.42
|78.83
|234.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.86
|20.74
|17.70
|Depreciation
|1.88
|1.94
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|136.97
|81.04
|208.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-53.29
|-24.89
|7.18
|Other Income
|9.36
|6.17
|12.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.93
|-18.72
|19.79
|Interest
|1.30
|1.67
|1.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-45.23
|-20.39
|18.10
|Exceptional Items
|-134.59
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-179.82
|-20.39
|18.10
|Tax
|-4.76
|0.33
|3.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-175.06
|-20.72
|14.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-175.06
|-20.72
|14.45
|Minority Interest
|0.79
|-0.18
|-0.73
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-49.63
|22.71
|17.55
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-223.90
|1.81
|31.27
|Equity Share Capital
|51.36
|51.36
|51.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-43.60
|0.35
|6.09
|Diluted EPS
|-43.50
|0.35
|6.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-43.60
|0.35
|6.09
|Diluted EPS
|-43.50
|0.35
|6.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 15, 2020 11:35 am