Mahindra Life Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 234.27 crore, up 44.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.27 crore in March 2019 up 44.79% from Rs. 161.80 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.27 crore in March 2019 down 34.49% from Rs. 47.73 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.75 crore in March 2019 down 50.22% from Rs. 41.68 crore in March 2018.

Mahindra Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.09 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.38 in March 2018.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 363.80 on April 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.14% returns over the last 6 months and -17.76% over the last 12 months.