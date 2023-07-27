English
    Mahindra Life Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.04 crore, up 3.69% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.04 crore in June 2023 up 3.69% from Rs. 94.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2023 down 105.69% from Rs. 75.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.10 crore in June 2023 down 239.15% from Rs. 9.17 crore in June 2022.

    Mahindra Life shares closed at 491.00 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.93% returns over the last 6 months and 17.18% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.04255.3794.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.04255.3794.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials140.49----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-44.90----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.3918.3421.28
    Depreciation2.983.102.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.17264.40105.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-46.09-30.47-34.40
    Other Income12.0114.8922.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-34.08-15.58-11.61
    Interest4.213.361.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-38.29-18.94-13.38
    Exceptional Items----33.82
    P/L Before Tax-38.29-18.9420.44
    Tax-9.353.387.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-28.94-22.3212.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-28.94-22.3212.88
    Minority Interest-0.02-0.01-0.29
    Share Of P/L Of Associates24.6722.8662.82
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.290.5375.41
    Equity Share Capital154.93154.67154.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.280.034.88
    Diluted EPS-0.280.034.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.280.034.88
    Diluted EPS-0.280.034.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra Life #Mahindra Lifespace Developers #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:44 am

