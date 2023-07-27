Mahindra Life Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.04 crore, up 3.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.04 crore in June 2023 up 3.69% from Rs. 94.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2023 down 105.69% from Rs. 75.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.10 crore in June 2023 down 239.15% from Rs. 9.17 crore in June 2022.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 491.00 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.93% returns over the last 6 months and 17.18% over the last 12 months.