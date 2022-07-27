Mahindra Life Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.55 crore, down 36.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.55 crore in June 2022 down 36.21% from Rs. 148.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.41 crore in June 2022 up 643.69% from Rs. 13.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.17 crore in June 2022 up 49.59% from Rs. 18.19 crore in June 2021.

Mahindra Life EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in June 2021.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 419.00 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.93% returns over the last 6 months and 73.34% over the last 12 months.