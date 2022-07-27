 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mahindra Life Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.55 crore, down 36.21% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.55 crore in June 2022 down 36.21% from Rs. 148.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.41 crore in June 2022 up 643.69% from Rs. 13.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.17 crore in June 2022 up 49.59% from Rs. 18.19 crore in June 2021.

Mahindra Life EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in June 2021.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 419.00 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.93% returns over the last 6 months and 73.34% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 94.55 161.76 148.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 94.55 161.76 148.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.28 17.55 22.81
Depreciation 2.44 2.25 1.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 105.23 179.89 149.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -34.40 -37.93 -25.68
Other Income 22.79 -6.74 5.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.61 -44.67 -19.69
Interest 1.77 1.53 1.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.38 -46.20 -20.92
Exceptional Items 33.82 96.84 --
P/L Before Tax 20.44 50.64 -20.92
Tax 7.56 -59.71 -5.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.88 110.35 -15.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.88 110.35 -15.48
Minority Interest -0.29 -0.84 0.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates 62.82 27.31 1.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 75.41 136.82 -13.87
Equity Share Capital 154.53 154.52 51.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.88 8.92 -2.70
Diluted EPS 4.85 8.88 -2.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.88 8.92 -2.70
Diluted EPS 4.85 8.88 -2.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra Life #Mahindra Lifespace Developers #Results
first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.