Mahindra Life Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.55 crore, down 36.21% Y-o-Y
July 27, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 94.55 crore in June 2022 down 36.21% from Rs. 148.21 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.41 crore in June 2022 up 643.69% from Rs. 13.87 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.17 crore in June 2022 up 49.59% from Rs. 18.19 crore in June 2021.
Mahindra Life EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in June 2021.
Mahindra Life shares closed at 419.00 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.93% returns over the last 6 months and 73.34% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|94.55
|161.76
|148.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|94.55
|161.76
|148.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.28
|17.55
|22.81
|Depreciation
|2.44
|2.25
|1.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|105.23
|179.89
|149.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.40
|-37.93
|-25.68
|Other Income
|22.79
|-6.74
|5.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.61
|-44.67
|-19.69
|Interest
|1.77
|1.53
|1.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.38
|-46.20
|-20.92
|Exceptional Items
|33.82
|96.84
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.44
|50.64
|-20.92
|Tax
|7.56
|-59.71
|-5.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.88
|110.35
|-15.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.88
|110.35
|-15.48
|Minority Interest
|-0.29
|-0.84
|0.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|62.82
|27.31
|1.44
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|75.41
|136.82
|-13.87
|Equity Share Capital
|154.53
|154.52
|51.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.88
|8.92
|-2.70
|Diluted EPS
|4.85
|8.88
|-2.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.88
|8.92
|-2.70
|Diluted EPS
|4.85
|8.88
|-2.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited