English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mahindra Life Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.55 crore, down 36.21% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.55 crore in June 2022 down 36.21% from Rs. 148.21 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.41 crore in June 2022 up 643.69% from Rs. 13.87 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.17 crore in June 2022 up 49.59% from Rs. 18.19 crore in June 2021.

    Mahindra Life EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in June 2021.

    Close

    Mahindra Life shares closed at 419.00 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.93% returns over the last 6 months and 73.34% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.55161.76148.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.55161.76148.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.2817.5522.81
    Depreciation2.442.251.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses105.23179.89149.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-34.40-37.93-25.68
    Other Income22.79-6.745.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.61-44.67-19.69
    Interest1.771.531.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.38-46.20-20.92
    Exceptional Items33.8296.84--
    P/L Before Tax20.4450.64-20.92
    Tax7.56-59.71-5.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.88110.35-15.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.88110.35-15.48
    Minority Interest-0.29-0.840.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates62.8227.311.44
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates75.41136.82-13.87
    Equity Share Capital154.53154.5251.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.888.92-2.70
    Diluted EPS4.858.88-2.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.888.92-2.70
    Diluted EPS4.858.88-2.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra Life #Mahindra Lifespace Developers #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.