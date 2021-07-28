Mahindra Life Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 148.21 crore, up 934.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.21 crore in June 2021 up 934.99% from Rs. 14.32 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.87 crore in June 2021 up 30.58% from Rs. 19.98 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.19 crore in June 2021 down 48.85% from Rs. 12.22 crore in June 2020.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 741.05 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 90.50% returns over the last 6 months and 261.05% over the last 12 months.