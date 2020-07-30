Mahindra Life Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore, down 86.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore in June 2020 down 86.52% from Rs. 106.22 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.98 crore in June 2020 down 254.64% from Rs. 12.92 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.22 crore in June 2020 down 170.23% from Rs. 17.40 crore in June 2019.
Mahindra Life shares closed at 203.70 on July 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -49.82% returns over the last 6 months and -45.09% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.32
|101.42
|106.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.32
|101.42
|106.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.86
|15.86
|21.48
|Depreciation
|1.83
|1.88
|1.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.45
|136.97
|81.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.82
|-53.29
|1.34
|Other Income
|7.77
|9.36
|14.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.05
|-43.93
|15.42
|Interest
|3.65
|1.30
|2.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.70
|-45.23
|13.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-134.59
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.70
|-179.82
|13.15
|Tax
|-4.22
|-4.76
|2.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.48
|-175.06
|11.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.48
|-175.06
|11.08
|Minority Interest
|0.52
|0.79
|-0.19
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-7.02
|-49.63
|2.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-19.98
|-223.90
|12.92
|Equity Share Capital
|51.37
|51.36
|51.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.89
|-43.60
|2.51
|Diluted EPS
|3.88
|-43.50
|2.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.89
|-43.60
|2.51
|Diluted EPS
|-3.88
|-43.50
|2.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 11:25 am