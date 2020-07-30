Mahindra Life Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore, down 86.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore in June 2020 down 86.52% from Rs. 106.22 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.98 crore in June 2020 down 254.64% from Rs. 12.92 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.22 crore in June 2020 down 170.23% from Rs. 17.40 crore in June 2019.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 203.70 on July 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -49.82% returns over the last 6 months and -45.09% over the last 12 months.