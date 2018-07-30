Mahindra Life consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 153.95 crore

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 153.95 crore and a net profit of Rs 26.70 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Mahindra Lifespace Developers has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 153.95 crore and a net profit of Rs 26.70 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 136.05 crore and net profit was Rs 13.81 crore. Mahindra Life shares closed at 566.45 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given 13.54% returns over the last 6 months and 32.10% over the last 12 months. Mahindra Lifespace Developers Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 153.95 161.80 136.05 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 153.95 161.80 136.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 19.18 15.86 17.03 Depreciation 0.82 0.99 1.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 118.53 123.10 103.07 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.42 21.85 14.82 Other Income 21.80 18.84 12.66 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.22 40.69 27.48 Interest 4.47 19.82 7.87 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.75 20.87 19.61 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 32.75 20.87 19.61 Tax 10.63 6.47 6.77 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.12 14.40 12.84 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.12 14.40 12.84 Minority Interest -0.20 -- -0.68 Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.78 33.33 1.65 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.70 47.73 13.81 Equity Share Capital 51.33 51.33 51.32 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.20 9.38 2.91 Diluted EPS 5.19 9.36 2.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.20 9.38 2.91 Diluted EPS 5.19 9.36 2.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 30, 2018 05:02 pm